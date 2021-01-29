12,573 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $1,192,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,403. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,339.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.90 and a 200 day moving average of $118.87. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

