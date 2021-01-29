124,055 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Purchased by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 124,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.81. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.94. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.