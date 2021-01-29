1,225 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Acquired by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYK traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,911. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.94. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.06.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.