1,190 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $88.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average is $84.85. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $96.73.

