10,224 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.09. 10,386,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88.

