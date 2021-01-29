10,200 Shares in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 97,665 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Iteris by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,519,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 226,000 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Iteris by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 292,032 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Iteris by 97.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Iteris by 21.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

In related news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. Also, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.87 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

