$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $1.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $8.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.53.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,105 shares of company stock worth $10,094,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $348.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $369.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.03 and its 200 day moving average is $323.97.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

