$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $117.55. 13,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,743. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.50. Dover has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Insiders sold 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.