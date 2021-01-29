$1.32 EPS Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.49. WESCO International reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $7.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Stephens initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in WESCO International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of WCC opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WESCO International has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $87.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.