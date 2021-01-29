$1.29 EPS Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Saia posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. UBS Group began coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $180.58 on Friday. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $203.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.60.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

