$1.22 EPS Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. 15,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,535. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.