$1.16 EPS Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.00. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Truist lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

WBA stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.