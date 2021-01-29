$0.66 EPS Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. LivaNova posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

