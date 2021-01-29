$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

NUVA stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.