-$0.53 EPS Expected for SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) to report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SenesTech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.44). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SenesTech will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SenesTech.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,471.89% and a negative return on equity of 272.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

SNES stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

