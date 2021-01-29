-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Carvana posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.17, for a total value of $5,555,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,942,137 shares of company stock valued at $720,864,547. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $16.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.01. 2,558,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $302.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.87.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.