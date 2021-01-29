$0.39 EPS Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,000 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,574. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

