$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.44. GoPro reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

Shares of GPRO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 7,032,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. GoPro has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GoPro by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.