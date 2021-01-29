$0.38 EPS Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.33. Rexnord posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.86 million.

RXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

RXN stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. 9,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,004. Rexnord has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $469,289.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

