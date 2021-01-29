$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CZWI. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,961 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 9.17% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZWI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 3,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,081. The company has a market cap of $120.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

