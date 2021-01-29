-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gannett’s earnings. Gannett posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 123.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gannett will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gannett.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $814.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.68 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

GCI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. 3,195,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $580.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.91. Gannett has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $6.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,858,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 310,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $1,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

