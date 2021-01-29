$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 86,134 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIC remained flat at $$7.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,323. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $190.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

