$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Extended Stay America reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ STAY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

