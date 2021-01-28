Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZYXI. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Zynex stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Zynex has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $712.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. Analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 383.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth $127,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 55.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth $196,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

