Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.