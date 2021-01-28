Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LGVW opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Longview Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $22.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95.

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

