Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 38,228 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,228 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on M. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

