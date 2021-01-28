Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 64,500 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,260,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 28,221 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 779,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 277,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $520.48 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. Equities analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

