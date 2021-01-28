Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 87.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CL King downgraded shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE:PVH opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

