Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 142,989 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 142,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $31.34 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 74.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,296,062.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

