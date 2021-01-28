ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.28

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $5.96. ZTE shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 5,076 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.
About ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)
ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.
Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.