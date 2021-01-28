ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their buy rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.06.

ZI opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $16,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,564,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,699,586 shares of company stock valued at $117,548,700.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,008,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

