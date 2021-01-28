ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sells 20,633 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,032,475.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,475.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $5,057,236.40.

On Friday, January 15th, Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $13,322,304.36.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $16,564,000.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

