Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $161.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,317,000 after buying an additional 339,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,236,000 after buying an additional 322,435 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $39,829,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $39,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $153.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.96. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

