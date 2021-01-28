Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

ZION traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,364 shares of company stock worth $983,112. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

