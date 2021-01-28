Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits Market Capitalization of $699.52 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $699.52 million and $78.85 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00073173 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003657 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,176,060,421 coins and its circulating supply is 10,884,593,268 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.