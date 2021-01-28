Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Tops $0.0002

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $212,806.33 and $129.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00902268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00049448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.02 or 0.04399451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018018 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

