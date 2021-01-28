Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.16. Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 509.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$9.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Zedcor Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zedcor Inc engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment and portable oilfield accommodations in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy Services, and Security & Surveillance. The Energy Services segment provides surface equipment rentals and wellsite accommodation rentals to support the drilling and completions operations of energy and production companies operating in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, as well as rental equipment to support construction and infrastructure projects.

