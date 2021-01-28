ZCore Price Tops $0.0678 on Top Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One ZCore token can currently be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $588,492.24 and $774.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,684,611 tokens. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.