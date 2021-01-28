Zalando’s (ZLNDY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.29. 13,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. Zalando has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 264.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

