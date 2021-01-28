Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of SKM stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter worth about $2,610,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

