Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMAX shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Lack of availability of new film content, especially in the Domestic and Rest of World markets, is a major drawback. Additionally, low theater system installations and lower ticket sales in theaters due to coronavirus despite theaters reopening worldwide are expected to remain overhangs. IMAX’s significant exposure to China, its second largest revenue generating market, is a concern. Further, IMAX faces significant competition in the out-of-home entertainment industry. However, in many parts of Asia, audiences are returning to IMAX theaters in numbers consistent with pre-pandemic attendance, which is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strong cash balance and flexible business model position it well to manage through coronavirus-led lockdown.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IMAX has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $20.21.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 990,702 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,774,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 440,683 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $2,337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in IMAX by 149.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 91,535 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

