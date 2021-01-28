Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) to “Buy”

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,395 in the last ninety days. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 608,300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Delcath Systems worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

