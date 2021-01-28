Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to Strong-Buy

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMC. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $9.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 13,308,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,183,203. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. The business’s revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $6,906,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock worth $23,346,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

