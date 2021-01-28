Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) to Strong Sell

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

KYOCY stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyocera will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

