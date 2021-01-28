Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $153.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences is developing its lead pipeline candidate KSI-301, a biologic therapy for treating various retinal vascular diseases. It is currently being evaluated in the DAZZLE study for a chronic eye disorder. If successfully developed and approved, the company believes that KSI-301 can serve an area of hugely unmet medical need for new foundational therapy on retinal diseases. Kodiak Sciences remains on track to submit a single filing for KSI-301 in 2022 to treat three retinal vascular diseases. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Kodiak Sciences is yet to generate any revenues. Lack of collaboration too remains a woe. Thus, any developmental delay or a regulatory setback related to KSI-301 will hurt the stock. Shares of the company have outperformed in the past one year.”

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on KOD. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kodiak Sciences to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.42.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.06.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total value of $964,590.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,850 shares of company stock worth $6,355,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.