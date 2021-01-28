Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

CCHGY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.27.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

