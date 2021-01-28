Zacks Investment Research Lowers Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $27.61 on Monday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after buying an additional 133,065 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

