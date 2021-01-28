Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) to Hold

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TATYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

TATYY stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

