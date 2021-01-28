Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Hold

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $498.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Research analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

